Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should take strict action in Guna incident: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded strict action from the government in the Guna incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were allegedly manhandled by the police during an anti-encroachment drive.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-07-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 11:22 IST
Govt should take strict action in Guna incident: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded strict action from the government in the Guna incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were allegedly manhandled by the police during an anti-encroachment drive. "It is very cruel and shameful that in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, police and administration in the name of an anti-encroachment drive with JCB machine destroyed the crop of a Dalit couple which they have grown by taking a loan and also to make them so helpless that they tried to commit suicide. The nationwide condemnation of this incident is natural. The government should take strict action," Mayawati tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"At one end the BJP propagates that it is settling Dalits, on the other hand, these kinds of incidents are getting common in the same way as it was during the Congress government. Then what is the difference between the two governments, the Dalits should think about this," she said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed immediate removal of Collector and SP of Guna, after a couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna.

A State government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. The duo is in a stable condition. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Killings by police 'public health crisis': George Floyd's family files civil rights lawsuit

Lawyers representing George Floyds family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in Floyds death. They called the killing a part of a public health crisis in Black ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Oklahomas Kevin Stitt became the first U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, while the countrys leading expert on infectious diseases said he was confident the United States would meet its goal of a vaccine by the year end.DEATHS AND...

Rugby-Super Rugby AU quality will improve: Queensland coach

The quality of Australias maligned Super Rugby AU competition can only improve as teams shake off the rust after a long lay-off, Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn said on Thursday. Media pundits and fans have panned the domestic tournaments ...

COVID-19: 40 Indian fishermen return to Tamil Nadu from Iran

As many as 40 Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran due to COVID-19 lockdown, returned to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.These fishermen from Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thuthukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thirunelveli were handed ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020