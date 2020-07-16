Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Cong leadership still wants to keep "doors open" for Sachin Pilot: Sources

Even as a section of leaders within the Congress feels that Sachin Pilot has "gone too far", especially after he took the party to court over the disqualification issue, sources on Thursday said the top party leadership is still keeping the "doors open" for the rebel leader, and has also asked Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to not make critical comments against his former deputy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:05 IST
Top Cong leadership still wants to keep "doors open" for Sachin Pilot: Sources
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Even as a section of leaders within the Congress feels that Sachin Pilot has "gone too far", especially after he took the party to court over the disqualification issue, sources on Thursday said the top party leadership is still keeping the "doors open" for the rebel leader and has also asked Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to not make critical comments against his former deputy. Sources also claimed that Pilot has spoken to a senior party leader from southern India on Thursday laying conditions for his return.

While there was no confirmation from the Pilot camp on this conversation, sources said Pilot was told unequivocally that the Congress party's "doors are still open" for him, but he would have to return unconditionally. He was also reportedly told that he would first have to come out of the "BJP camp and not hobnob" with them. According to sources, Pilot was also told that the Congress party is ready to forget this chapter and that he will be accorded equal respect on his return. Sources said party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who is part of a team sent by the Congress leadership to Jaipur to handle the crisis, held a closed-door meeting with Gehlot and urged him not to make any public statement against his former deputy, as the party leaders still want Pilot to return. This was done at the instance of former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, who is keen to retain Pilot, whom he considers as part of his young brigade, said a source, who did not wish to be named. Gehlot's public outburst against Pilot came on Wednesday when he accused him of indulging in horse trading of MLAs and conspiring to topple his government, as part of BJP's plan. Sources added that Gehlot has stated that he is not against Pilot, but he would have to "leave BJP's hospitality" first and return unconditionally. After Pilot on Wednesday declared that he is not joining the BJP, the party asked the rebel leader to stop fraternizing with the BJP and give up the hospitality of a BJP-ruled state.

"We want to tell Pilot that if you don't want to go to the BJP then don't accept Haryana's hospitality. If you don't want to go to the BJP, stop talking to any BJP leader or member," Surjewala said, while asking the rebel leader to return to the party fold and resolve any differences within. The Congress on Tuesday removed Pilot as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state party chief after he mounted a rebellion against Gehlot, and also the Rajasthan speaker sent disqualification notice to him and 18 other MLAs after they defied a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

Pilot and the dissident leaders on Thursday moved the Rajasthan high court, challenging the notices to disqualify them from the state assembly After Pilot moved the court, a senior leader said it now seems "he has gone a bit too far". The choice of lawyers --Mukul Rohatgi and Harish Salve--selected by Pilot to plead on his behalf in the Rajasthan High Court have also raised eyebrows within the Congress, with some party leaders saying the selection suggested the BJP involvement. Meanwhile, the BJP in Rajasthan is in a "wait and watch" mode as a meeting convened by the party on Wednesday was postponed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq: ISIL’s acts of terror ‘divorced from the values of all faiths’

Religious leaders from communities across Iraq called for greater healing and reconciliation during an UN-organized event on Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to support survivors of crimes perpetrated by ISIL terrorist fighters. Key s...

Longtime Phillies 2B Taylor dies at 84

Tony Taylor, a member of the Philadelphia Phillies Wall of Fame, died Thursday at 84. Primarily a second baseman, the Cuban-born Taylor was an All-Star in 1960 and played 19 seasons with the Chicago Cubs 1958-60, Phillies 1960-71, 1974-76 a...

India slams Pak over construction of dam in PoK

India on Thursday said it has strongly protested with Pakistan against the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and condemned Islamabads continuous attempts to bring about material changes in Indian territories...

Attorney General Barr accuses Hollywood, Big Tech of collaborating with China

U.S. Attorney General William Barr took aim at Hollywood companies, including Walt Disney Co on Thursday as well as large technology firms like Apple, Alphabets Google and Microsoft Corp over company actions with China. Corporations such as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020