Trump administration weighs U.S. travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members-source
The discussions were first reported by the New York Times.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:08 IST
The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that could worsen already-tense relations between Beijing and Washington.
Senior officials discussing the matter have begun circulating a draft of possible presidential order, but deliberations are at an early stage and the issue has not yet been brought to President Donald Trump, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The discussions were first reported by the New York Times.
ALSO READ
Hong Kong leader calls Beijing's security law 'necessary'
Taiwan opens Hong Kong migration office in rebuke to Beijing
Beijing asks some U.S. media to submit information about their China operations
Beijing says app ban will hurt Chinese companies, India may suffer more economic losses than during Doklam crisis
Beijing asks some U.S. media to submit information about their China operations