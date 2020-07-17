Guna incident: MP Home Minister slams Cong for forming committee
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday slammed Congress for forming a seven-member committee to look into the Guna incident stating this is a "condemnable act" by the party.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:17 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday slammed Congress for forming a seven-member committee to look into the Guna incident stating this is a "condemnable act" by the party. "This is a condemnable act by Congress. We removed SP, Collector and IG after Guna incident. What did they do when a Dalit man was burned alive in Sagar and a person was lynched in Dhar during Kamal Nath's tenure?," he said while speaking to ANI.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed immediate removal of Collector and SP of Guna after a couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna. The state government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded: 28 ministers take oath
