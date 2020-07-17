Left Menu
Rajasthan SOG team enters Manesar resort where Sachin Pilot camp MLAs are staying

The team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police that was waiting outside the resort in Manesar where Sachin Pilot camp Congress MLAs are staying, was allowed to enter the resort.

ANI | Manesar (Haryana) | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:17 IST
Visual from outside the hotel in Manesar. . Image Credit: ANI

The team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police that was waiting outside the resort in Manesar where Sachin Pilot camp Congress MLAs are staying, was allowed to enter the resort. Congress leader Anand Sharma alleged that there was an attempt to prevent Rajasthan Police team from entering the resort and that it was done at the behest of BJP. The SOG team reached the resort in the evening.

Two FIRs were registered by the SOG earlier in the day based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress said, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. Gajendra Singh, Bhanwarlal Sharma, and Sanjay Jain have been named in the FIR.

"There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered 2 FIRs under section 124A and 120B. The veracity of clip to be investigated," Ashoke Rathore, ADG SOG told ANI. Sharma said BJP stands exposed after "high drama to prevent Rajasthan Police" from entering resort at Manesar.

"After the high drama to prevent the Rajasthan police to enter the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar by Haryana Police, can the BJP continue to deny their hand in the conspiracy to topple the Congress govt in Rajasthan. They stand exposed but remain unapologetic," Sharma said in a tweet. Earlier in the morning, the Congress accused Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and party legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma of conspiring to topple the elected government in Rajasthan. Shekhawat said he was ready to face any investigation.

The complaints were filed after Randeep Singh Surjewala read out a transcript of alleged audio at a press conference and accused BJP of horse-trading. Congress suspended Sharma and another MLA Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs have approached the Rajasthan High Court challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by Assembly Speaker. Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. The pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief on July 14.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

