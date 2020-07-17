Left Menu
Liberal challenger Bowman ousts veteran congressman Engel in New York primary -media

Liberal Democrat Jamaal Bowman ousted 16-term U.S. Representative Eliot Engel from a congressional seat representing part of New York, two media outlets reported on Friday. The primary race was closely watched as a test of the strength of the Democratic Party's left wing after moderate Joe Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Liberal Democrat Jamaal Bowman ousted 16-term U.S. Representative Eliot Engel from a congressional seat representing part of New York, two media outlets reported on Friday.

The primary race was closely watched as a test of the strength of the Democratic Party's left wing after moderate Joe Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee. The New York Times and the Associated Press both called the result of the June 23 election on Friday.

According to the New York Times, Bowman prevailed by 11,717 votes, winning 55.5 percent to Engel's 40.4 percent. With his primary victory, Bowman, a 44-year-old Black school principal, has ended the long House of Representatives career of Engel, 73, who is the chairman of the chamber's powerful Foreign Affairs Committee.

Bowman's prospects for winning in the Nov. 3 general election are strong in what is considered to be a safe Democratic House seat. In a Twitter posting, Bowman said, "I'm a Black man who was raised by a single mother in a housing project. That story doesn't usually end in Congress. But today, that 11-year old boy who was beaten by police is about to be your next Representative."

So far in this election cycle, five incumbents in the House -- two Democrats and three Republicans -- have been defeated in their re-election bids by challengers from their own parties. Engel, whose congressional district is centered in New York City's Bronx borough and Westchester County, won re-election in 2018 with 99 percent of the vote in the heavily Democratic area.

Bowman's campaign got a significant boost in his race against Engel with endorsements from progressive leaders, including Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Nationwide protests since late May over police violence against African-Americans, which have put a range of civil rights issues in the spotlight, also may have helped Bowman topple Engel.

Engel won the support of establishment Democrats, including 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. It took more than three weeks to get full results of the June 23 primary because of the large number of mail-in votes that had to be tabulated.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging in the United States, voters in many state primaries have been opting to cast mail-in ballots, bringing new challenges to elections officials.

