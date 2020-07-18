Left Menu
FACTBOX-Activists and politicians mourn John Lewis' death

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:19 IST
John Lewis (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@repjohnlewis)

Politicians and activists voiced an outpouring of grief and appreciation for U.S. Representative John Lewis, who died on Friday of pancreatic cancer at age 80. Here are some of their quotes:

Former U.S. President Barack Obama "Loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise. And through the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example."

Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Farewell, sir. You did, indeed, fight the good fight and get into a lot of good trouble. You served God and humanity well. Thank you. Take your rest."

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton "John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America's unmet promise of equality and justice for all and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation – from the determination with which he met discrimination at lunch counters and on Freedom Rides, to the courage he showed as a young man facing down violence and death on Edmund Pettus Bridge, to the moral leadership he brought to the Congress for more than 30 years."

Nathan Law, Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and former legislator "RIP Congressman John Lewis. Thank you for your support. Thank you for your activism. Thank you for your lessons."

Republican Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate Mitch McConnell "The Senate and the nation mourn the loss of Congressman John Lewis, a pioneering civil rights leader who put his life on the line to fight racism, promote equal rights, and bring our nation into greater alignment with its founding principles."

Senator Kamala Harris "John Lewis was an icon who fought with every ounce of his being to advance the cause of civil rights for all Americans. I'm devastated for his family, friends, staff - and all those whose lives he touched."

Stacey Abrams, a Democratic activist and founder of Fair Fight, a voting rights group in Lewis' home state of Georgia "Our conscience, he was a griot of this modern age, one who saw its hatred but fought ever towards the light," said "And never once did he begrudge sharing its beauty. I loved him & will miss him."

