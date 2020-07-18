Rajasthan governor should recommend President's Rule: MayawatiPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:01 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should take cognizance of the instability in the state and recommend President's Rule
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, she said, had openly violated the Anti-Defection law and cheated the BSP for a second time by getting its MLAs included in the Congress. "And it is also evident he did an illegal and unconstitutional thing by phone tapping," Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi
"The governor (of Rajasthan) must take cognizance of the political deadlock and instability prevailing in Rajasthan, and should recommend imposition of President's Rule in the state so that the condition of democracy in the state does not deteriorate," she said.
ALSO READ
Kanpur encounter 'extremely sad, shameful and unfortunate': Mayawati
Mayawati seeks SC-monitored probe into Vikas Dubey encounter, killing of policemen in UP
Mayawati demands SC-monitored probe into Vikas Dubey encounter
Act against Dubey’s patrons in govt and politics as well: Mayawati
Rajasthan governor should recommend President's Rule: Mayawati