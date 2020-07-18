Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong says party leader 'framed' in Lucknow self-immolation case by UP govt

Police claimed that the women had visited the office of UP Congress and met Patel, who "instigated" them to set themselves afire. "The BJP has hatched a conspiracy to frame a Congress leader to hide administrative failure after a woman and her daughter attempted self-immolation in the high-security area just in front of the chief minister's office," senior Congress leader and MLC Deepak Singh said in a statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:31 IST
Cong says party leader 'framed' in Lucknow self-immolation case by UP govt
The Lucknow police have lodged an FIR against Patel along with three others in connection with the self-immolation bid by a woman from Amethi district and her daughter outside the chief minister's office here on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday alleged that its leader Anoop Patel has been "framed" by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government in the Lucknow self-immolation case to hide administrative failure. The Lucknow police have lodged an FIR against Patel along with three others in connection with the self-immolation bid by a woman from Amethi district and her daughter outside the chief minister's office here on Friday.

The women set themselves afire allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case. Police claimed that the women had visited the office of UP Congress and met Patel, who "instigated" them to set themselves afire.

"The BJP has hatched a conspiracy to frame a Congress leader to hide administrative failure after a woman and her daughter attempted self-immolation in the high-security area just in front of the chief minister's office," senior Congress leader and MLC Deepak Singh said in a statement. "The BJP should not forget political etiquettes. Any victim can seek help from any political or social organisation and can go to their office. This is a common thing. Has the BJP never been in opposition or would never sit in opposition in the future?" he asked.

The woman, Safia (55), and her daughter set themselves on fire outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office in the state capital around 5.40 pm on Friday, police said. The police personnel posted there swung into action when they saw the women engulfed in flames and rescued them. The two were taken to the civil hospital for treatment, they said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Hours after the incident, three policemen, including the in-charge SHO of Jamo police station in Amethi, were suspended, according to Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg.

Singh also attacked Union minister and BJP MP from Amethi Smriti Irani, saying she has been busy playing games during the lockdown instead of serving the people of her constituency. He said the people from her constituency were forced to immolate themselves as a crime in Amethi has increased under the patronage of the powerful.

He asked why the BJP is hatching a baseless conspiracy when three policemen have been suspended. Earlier in the day, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said Friday's incident was "a criminal conspiracy as part of which some people instigated" Safia and her daughter.

"A case has been registered against four people -- Aasma, Sultan, Kadir Khan (Amethi district president of AIMIM) and Anoop Patel (former Congress spokesperson) -- in this regard," he said. The women were told to come to Lucknow and try to set themselves on fire so that their grievances can be highlighted and the dispute resolved, he said.

Pandey said, "Anoop Patel clearly instigated them to make an effort to set themselves afire so that their matter could be heard." According to Lucknow civil hospital authorities, Safia sustained 90 per cent burns and is critical. She has been put on life support. Her daughter sustained 15 per cent burns and is stable.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

NFL training camps will open as scheduled amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced in a memo on Saturday. NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent an email to all 32 NFL clubs general mana...

Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance protests against Nepali PM Oli's remark on Lord Ram

Protests erupted in Bangladesh against Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis recent comments on Ayodhya and Lord Ram. Activists of Hindu Dharam Suraksha Parishad and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance made a human chain outside Jatiya ...

India condemns deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces: MEA on killing of three civilians in Krishna Ghati sector in J and K.

India condemns deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces MEA on killing of three civilians in Krishna Ghati sector in J and K....

Assam govt prohibits inter-district movement of people from July 22

The Assam government has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said Saturday. In medical and last-rite e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020