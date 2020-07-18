Left Menu
Harivansh slams RJD, says Nitish working to make Bihar model state

Former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and Janta Dal-United MP from Bihar Harivansh on Saturday hit out at the opposition RJD, saying it had worked to the advantage of a family during its rule and pulled the state backwards.

Updated: 18-07-2020 23:20 IST
Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Harivansh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and Janta Dal-United MP from Bihar Harivansh on Saturday hit out at the opposition RJD, saying it had worked to the advantage of a family during its rule and pulled the state backwards.

Addressing a virtual JD-U workers conference in Bihar, he said that the state has made rapid progress on development parameters under the Nitish Kumar government. He said people of the state know the truth about the Rashtriya Janata Dal and alleged that its rule was synonymous with "fear, corruption and anarchy".

"Everyone knows how a family in Bihar, in its 15 years of rule, sent Bihar into the abyss, worked for itself and increased nepotism. Nitish Kumar has made efforts to make Bihar a model state of the country," he said. Slamming the opposition parties in Bihar, he said they want to hand over power again to "a specific family".

The state is expected to face assembly elections later this year. Harivansh said that new Bihar has moved forward with pride and progress.

"In the last 15 years, Bihar has formed a new identity under the leadership of Nitish Kumar on the path of development and social justice," he said. Harivansh said that in the name of Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and socialism, many parties came into politics but today JD-U seems to be the only party which works on socialist values and dynasty does not play a role. (ANI)

