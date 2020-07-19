Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Unholy relationship' between PwC and Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter company should be investigated: PT Thomas

Hitting out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader PT Thomas on Saturday asked for an investigation in the "unholy relationship" between the former's daughter's company and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 19-07-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 03:36 IST
'Unholy relationship' between PwC and Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter company should be investigated: PT Thomas
Congress leader PT Thomas addressing a press conference in Kochi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader PT Thomas on Saturday asked for an investigation in the "unholy relationship" between the former's daughter's company and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). ''The unholy relationship between PwC and Exalogic Solutions, which is the company of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter (Veen Vijayan), should be investigated. The incidents related to Swapna Suresh prove that the Chief Minister was very supportive of Sivasankar's (former principal secretary to CMO) illegal activities due to excessive affection to his daughter," Thomas said at a press conference on Saturday.

"Jaik Balakumar, who is the consultant of Exalogic Solutions is also the director of PwC. This is a mystery. Exalogic is not giving salary to Jaik according to the information received from Union corporate ministry. But the Chief Minister has been giving lots of consultancy to Jaik's PWC, such as Industrial Corridor (Rs 14,000 crore), K Phone (Rs 2,000 crore), E-Bus (Rs 6,000 crore), E-Mobility. The consultancies, which were given to PwC by the government, are worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore," he added. He also alleged that the Kerala government had declared triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram to "hide the files in Secretariat" related to the issue.

Cornering Vijayan, Thomas said: "He is not eligible to continue as Chief Minister as per the Indian Constitution and the constitution of CPM. He has committed nepotism, abuse of power and breach of oath," Thomas said. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, to various locations in Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection including their residences.

The investigation had found that the accused had managed to book the flat with the help of M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister's Office. Meanwhile, the NIA has also request Interpol to issue a blue corner notice against Faisal Fareed, another accused in the high-profile case. Earlier, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Fareed by a special NIA court in Kochi.

The matter had come to light after 30 Kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Unholy relationship' between PwC and Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter company should be investigated: PT Thomas

Hitting out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader PT Thomas on Saturday asked for an investigation in the unholy relationship between the formers daughters company and PricewaterhouseCoopers PwC. The unholy relationship...

EU extends summit to Sunday after deadlock over COVID recovery plan

European Union leaders failed to agree on a massive stimulus fund to revive their coronavirus-hammered economies on Saturday after two days of fraught negotiations, but extended their summit for another day to try and iron out their differe...

Maharashtra: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind urges CM Thackeray to allow Bakra Eid activities in 27 districts

The Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, Maharashtra has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow the activities related to Eid-ul-Adha, while ensuring that all safety guidelines related to COVID-19 remain in place, in 27 districts in the state....

Five planets can be seen with naked eyes before sunrise on Sunday

A unique opportunity will be available to all just before the sunrise on July 19, it is the chance to see as many as five planets, along with the crescent moon, with the naked eye, according to astronomer RC Kapoor. A unique phenomenon will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020