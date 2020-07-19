COVID-19: Restricted access to BJP's Kumaon office in Uttarakhand for next 15 days
In view of COVID-19, BJP's divisional office in Kumaon will be enforcing restricted access for next 15 days, the party said on Saturday.ANI | Haldwani (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-07-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 09:06 IST
In view of COVID-19, BJP's divisional office in Kumaon will be enforcing restricted access for next 15 days, the party said on Saturday.
A press release from Uttarakhand BJP read, "According to the directions of the Uttarakhand BJP, in view of COVID-19, from Sunday till the next 15 days, movement of any persons is prohibited in the BJP's Kumaon division office in Haldwani."
A complete lockdown has been imposed in four districts in Uttarakhand on Saturdays and Sundays in view of COVID-19, according to a state government's order. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Uttarakhand
- Haldwani