Germany's Merkel says possible that there is no agreement at EU summit

Germany's Merkel says possible that there is no agreement at EU summitReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 19-07-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 12:40 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that it was possible that EU leaders will not reach agreement on their third day of talks on plans to boost the bloc's economies, which have been ravaged by the coronavirus.
"There is a lot of good will but also many positions. I will make every effort but it is possible that there is no result," she said in Brussels.