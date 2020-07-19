Trump says Confederate flag proud symbol of U.S. South

U.S. President Donald Trump declined to say the Confederate flag was an offensive symbol in an interview broadcast on Sunday, saying it is a source of pride for people who love the South.

The Republican president was asked on "Fox News Sunday," if the flag, considered a symbol of slavery and oppression by most Americans, was offensive.

"It depends on who you're talking about, when you're talking about," Trump responded. "When people proudly had their Confederate flags they're not talking about racism. They love their flag, it represents the South. They like the South ... I say it's freedom of many things, but it's freedom of speech."