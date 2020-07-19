Left Menu
Closely monitoring waterlogging situation in Delhi: Sisodia

Heavy rains caused waterlogging in parts of Delhi, including at Minto Bridge where a 56-year-old man died allegedly due to drowning after his mini-truck was submerged. AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said cleaning of drains is the responsibility of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department and Delhi Jal Board.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Sunday that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation following waterlogging in parts of the city and appropriate steps will be taken to cover the losses due to heavy rains. "The situation is being constantly monitored and we are in touch with our engineers and taking the report," Sisodia told reporters.

He requested BJP to work together and not indulge in blame game. "Instead of pointing out shortcomings or faults of other departments it is time to work together," he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the AAP government's preparations have been exposed by the first spell of monsoon rains. Heavy rains caused waterlogging in parts of Delhi, including at Minto Bridge where a 56-year-old man died allegedly due to drowning after his mini-truck was submerged.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said cleaning of drains is the responsibility of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department and Delhi Jal Board. "Three agencies have the responsibility of cleaning the drains - MCD, PWD, and DJB. Different agencies have responsibility for cleaning different drains. No one expected there would be such heavy rainfall and it is not the time to accuse each other," he said.

The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches. According to Delhi Traffic Police, jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging.

In a statement, AAP spokesperson and DJB Vice-Chairperson Raghav Chadha said the water-logging problem has been a huge issue but in the last 2-3 years, after the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power, the situation has drastically changed. "Every year before the monsoon around March and April, the Delhi government executes the desilting of the drains. The municipal corporations of Delhi also execute the same for the drains which are under their jurisdiction," he said.

"But due to COVID pandemic this year, this work could not happen effectively. However, after the lockdown, the work started and both the Delhi government and BJP ruled and MCDs have started the work of desilting of the drains," he added. Chadha said it is unfortunate that at a time when all agencies are busy in working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP is blaming us for the water-logging incidents. The Aam Aadmi Party government does not believe in such a blame game, he said.

"I want to request all BJP leaders to stay away from playing politics on this matter. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has immediately taken cognizance of the matter, discussed with the engineers and now there is no water-logging anymore in Minto Bridge area. We believe that this is the time when all the agencies should work together and finish the pending cleaning of drains so that in this monsoon, no such incident takes place," he added. "Lastly, I want to say that we know that one person has lost his life due to heavy showers and water-logging which is very unfortunate but I do not want to name any particular agency or to play politics about this matter. I just want to again request all the agencies to work together," Chadha said.

