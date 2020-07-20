Iraqi Prime Minister visit postponed after Saudi King hospitalised

Iraqi Prime Minister visit postponed after Saudi King hospitalisedReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 20-07-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 10:54 IST
The visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Saudi Arabia has been postponed after the hospitalization of King Salman, the Saudi foreign minister said on Monday.
"In recognition of the importance of the visit and a desire to make it succeed, our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq has decided to postpone the visit," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud wrote on Twitter.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mustafa alKadhimi
- Iraqi
- King Salman
- Saudi
- COVID-19