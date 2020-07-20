Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 100,000 Indian-Americans watch virtual Hindus4Trump rally

Democratic Party's nominee and former vice president Joe Biden will challenge Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election. In his first major address to the community on Sunday, Mason said that his research spread over the last six months shows that for the first time, the Indian-American Democrats who have been voting for the Democratic presidential nominee since 1992, are going to be moving towards President Trump.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 11:14 IST
Over 100,000 Indian-Americans watch virtual Hindus4Trump rally

A record 100,000-plus Indian-Americans watched a virtual rally in support of Donald Trump during which a top supporter of the US President said the influential community has been moving towards the ruling Republican Party in significant numbers due to the respect India has received under the current administration on key issues. Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory India American Finance Committee, has been galvanising the Indian-American community to support President Trump in his re-election bid. Democratic Party's nominee and former vice president Joe Biden will challenge Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election.

In his first major address to the community on Sunday, Mason said that his research spread over the last six months shows that for the first time, the Indian-American Democrats who have been voting for the Democratic presidential nominee since 1992, are going to be moving towards President Trump. Mason addressed the virtual rally Hindus4Trump organised by Americans4Hindus, a non-partisan independent political action committee, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Americans4Hindus, said that 30,000 people watched it live on multiple social media platforms and groups and another over 70,000 watched it in the next few hours online. “So far Republicans have had only 20 per cent of the votes. Fifty per cent of those (Democratic) votes are going to come into the president's column (in battleground States),” said Mason.

This sudden massive shift in this vote towards the Republican Party is because Indian-Americans “love president Trump,” he said. According to his research, Mason said the reason for the shift in voting preference is due to the respect the Indian-American community and India has received under the Trump administration. “When the Howdy Modi event was held (last September), the whole world was talking about Kashmir.. Only President Trump had the guts to go to Houston, hold his hand in front of people and never once mention the word called Kashmir. He has never interfered in the internal part (affairs) of India,” Mason said.

Second reason is Trump's stand against China and supporting India, Mason said, apparently referring to recent violent stand-off between the neighbours along the Line of Actual Control. “You are the most powerful body in the group of Indian-Americans. And you have till today not realised your own value, your own power, which can make a president or which can break a candidate. This power has been realised by President Trump. He knows how important you guys are. He knows how important India is and how important the Indian-American relations is,” said Mason.

During the address, Americans4Hindus announced to endorse President Trump in his re-election bid and set up networks all over the country to campaign in his favour. Raj Bhayani, co-founder and co-chairman of American4Hindus, said, “we will work with tan, man and dhan (physically, strategically and financially) from now onwards to convince majority of Indian-Americans to support President Trump." “Al Mason has initiated our journey and promised to work with us to get American Hindus and Indians to vote for President Trump in battleground States to make him our President again," said Romesh Japra, founder and chairman of the organisation.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark with 673 fresh cases, death toll rises to 97 as six more die: Health Department.

Odishas COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark with 673 fresh cases, death toll rises to 97 as six more die Health Department....

Sports News Roundup: Angels 3B Rendon (oblique) iffy for season opener; Hamilton criticises F1 after 'rushed' anti-racism gesture and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Angels 3B Rendon oblique iffy for season openerLos Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is deemed questionable for the season opener as he deals with tightness in his oblique. Rend...

Take Mathura Rd instead of Bhairon Marg: Traffic cops

Owing to a road closure on Ring road, heavy traffic congestion was seen at Bhairon Marg on Monday. Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to take Mathura road instead of Ring road if going to Rajghat from ITO.Due to road closure near IP...

Poland's foreign minister signals he may quit

Polands Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz signalled on Monday he may resign from his job as the ruling Law and Justice PiS party considers personnel changes in the government following presidential vote earlier this month. The vote, won by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020