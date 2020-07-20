Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia Dems release finalists to replace Lewis on ballot

They are state Sen. Nikema Williams, state Rep. Park Cannon, Georgia NAACP President James Woodall, Atlanta city councilman Andre Dickens and Robert Franklin, former president of Morehouse College in Atlanta. The person chosen will face Republican Angela Stanton-King in November.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:46 IST
Georgia Dems release finalists to replace Lewis on ballot
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@repjohnlewis)

Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot. The finalists are a state senator, a state representative, the head of the state NAACP, an Atlanta city councilman, and the former president of a prominent historically Black college.

A select group of Georgia Democrats sifted through more than 100 applications to decide who will replace Lewis on the ballot after the longtime congressman and civil rights leader's death last week. The Democratic Party of Georgia said it received 131 applications by its Sunday evening deadline, as the group works to quickly fill the ballot spot for the 5th Congressional District, which includes parts of Atlanta, per state law.

A special seven-member committee of Democrats — including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, 2018 gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and 2014 gubernatorial nominee Jason Carter — winnowed down the application pool. The five selected will be considered at a meeting of the state party's executive committee later Monday. They are state Sen. Nikema Williams, state Rep. Park Cannon, Georgia NAACP President James Woodall, Atlanta city councilman Andre Dickens and Robert Franklin, former president of Morehouse College in Atlanta.

The person chosen will face Republican Angela Stanton-King in November. Stanton-King is a reality TV personality and was pardoned earlier this year by President Donald Trump for her role in a stolen car ring, after serving six months of home confinement in 2007. Lewis won more than 84% of the vote when he last faced a Republican opponent in the district in 2016.

The seat will remain empty until Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp schedules a special election. The Republican governor has given no indication when he will hold an election with just over six months left in Lewis' term. Lewis, 80, died Friday, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Funeral plans have not been announced. Kemp declared flags in Georgia will be at half-staff until sunset of the day of Lewis' funeral.

Hundreds of people came to a giant mural of Lewis near his downtown Atlanta home Sunday to pay their respects. Flowers, balloons, photos, candles and cards piled up at the base of the building where "HERO" was written above the painting of Lewis speaking.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

McGrady, Jermaine O'Neal form player agency

Former NBA All-Stars Tracy McGrady and Jermaine ONeal are launching a firm to represent future players. The agency will be called Seven1 Sports Group and Entertainment, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported.We think its needed, and we h...

U.S. adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it is adding 11 Chinese companies implicated in what it said were human rights violations in connection with Chinas treatment of its Uighurs in Xinjiang in western China to the U.S. economic black...

ICC postpones T20 World Cup, decks cleared for Indian Premier League

The ICC on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-anticipated decision which paves the way for the BCCI to organize the IPL during the October-November window. The ICC hasnt yet decided whethe...

UNICEF, Puntland launch learning passport as schools remain closed in Somalia

As schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, UNICEF and the Government of Puntland in Somalia have launched the Learning Passport, a digital remote learning platform where children can access educational content both online and offl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020