Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe police arrest critics ahead of anti-government protests

Zimbabwean police arrested an opposition official and a journalist on Monday, accusing them of inciting violence ahead of street demonstrations planned for next week by activists who charge government corruption has exacerbated economic hardship.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:00 IST
Zimbabwe police arrest critics ahead of anti-government protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Zimbabwean police arrested an opposition official and a journalist on Monday, accusing them of inciting violence ahead of street demonstrations planned for next week by activists who charge government corruption has exacerbated economic hardship. The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) said it feared the arrests were the start of a crackdown and intimidation of government opponents to stop the July 31 protests.

Many citizens say their economic prospects have worsened since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from the late Robert Mugabe following a coup in 2017. Mnangagwa says the economy is being sabotaged by local and foreign opponents. Police said they had arrested Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of a small opposition outfit who called for the protests, which are being backed by the MDC. They also detained freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

The two were being held in police custody and faced charges of "incitement to participate in public violence," police spokesman Andrew Phiri said in a statement. Chin'ono has gained a following on social media by being critical of the government's handling of the economy and corruption. Earlier, he posted a video of armed police entering his room and ordering him to put his phone down.

The government is wary of demonstrations after the last major protests in January 2019 turned violent and scores of people died after a crackdown by security forces. Authorities have warned that protests violate coronavirus rules that outlaw large gatherings. They have said they plan to tighten the lockdown in opposition strongholds Harare and Bulawayo.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to resume coronavirus briefings after hiatus

U.S. President Donald Trump, under fire over his administrations response to the surging coronavirus, said on Monday he will resume holding news briefings on the pandemic after a lengthy hiatus.He told reporters in the Oval Office the resum...

Windows 10X may not arrive until 2021

The software giant Microsofts Windows 10X operating system, originally planned for dual-screen devices, might not appear until 2021. According to The Verge, Microsoft revealed earlier this year that Windows 10X is being reworked for single-...

TN police tells YouTube to block channel having offensive content against hymn on Lord Muruga

YouTube has been asked to block a channel that has offensive content, including a post against popular Tamil Hindu hymn Kanda Sashti Kavacham and two more men were held, taking the total arrests in the case to four, police said here on Mond...

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told Londons High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.Depp is suing News Group New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020