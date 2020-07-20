Rich tributes paid to Sheila Dikshit on her first death anniversary

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit was paid rich tributes on her first death anniversary on Monday by leaders from across party lines including her successor and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also paid homage to Dikshit on the occasion.

Kejriwal, who became Delhi Chief Minister in 2013 replacing Dikshit, tweeted, "Homage to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary." BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari also remembered Dikshit. Dikshit was defeated by Tiwari in the Lok Sabha elections in her last electoral battle in 2019. "Reminiscing my meeting with her in May 2019, I wished her good health, not knowing that this would be my last meeting with her. Delhi will always miss #SheilaDixit Ji," Tiwari tweeted.

The leaders and workers of the Delhi Congress paid rich tributes to Dikshit, holding programmes across the city on her death anniversary. Dikshit died at the age of 81 on July 20 last year. She ruled Delhi as chief minister for three successive terms. She was serving as president of Delhi Congress at the time of her demise. Delhi witnessed massive developments that made it one of the best cities in the world during the 15-year rule of Sheila Dikshit's Congress government, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said.

"From Delhi metro to flyovers, CNG low floor buses for DTC to reduce pollution, underpasses, bridges, roads, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, stadia and the Commonwealth Games village at Akshardam, the Sheila Dikshit government presided over the all-round development of Delhi with its unique imprint," he said. Kumar, along with senior leaders of the party, paid homage to the former chief minister at the Delhi Congress office at Rajiv Bhawan on DDU Marg.

They distributed meals to the poor people from the 'Congress Ki Rasoi' at Rajiv Bhawan on the occasion. AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress Shakti Singh Gohil, Janardhan Dwivedi, former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit and daughter Latika Dikshit, party leader Pawan Khera also paid tributes to her. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also paid homage to the veteran party leader on her death anniversary.

At a programme held at the IYC headquarters on Raisina Road here, leaders and activists of the outfit paid floral tributes to the former Delhi chief minister. "The innumerable contributions made by Dikshit towards the development of Delhi are remembered by one and all and make her one of the most successful chief ministers of independent India. She is also sometimes referred to as the architect of modern Delhi," IYC president Srinivas B V said at the programme.

Krishna Allavaru, AICC in charge of Youth Congress, said Dikshit was an "eminent stateswoman" and her many contributions to Delhi are evident even today.