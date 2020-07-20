Left Menu
White House to resume daily COVID-19 briefings

The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings, and President Donald Trump will again take on a starring role. Some of Trump's closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls. The virus has killed at least 140,000 Americans and is surging again in much of the country..

The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings, and President Donald Trump will again take on a starring role. Trump says he'll lead a briefing at 5 pm Tuesday, his first since April 27.

The coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, briefed the public daily in March and April with Trump participating and dominating many of the televised sessions. But the briefings disappeared in late April after ratings began to slide and Trump mused about the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body to kill the virus. Some of Trump's closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

The virus has killed at least 140,000 Americans and is surging again in much of the country.

