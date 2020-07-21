Left Menu
Maurya cancels Ayodhya visit following MP guv's death

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday cancelled his Ayodhya trip hours after the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday cancelled his Ayodhya trip hours after the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Due to the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor and senior BJP leader Lalji Tandon, I am cancelling my Ayodhya visit today."

Earlier in the day, the 88-year old Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away after a prolonged illness. He was admitted to hospital, after complaints of breathing problems, fever, and difficulty in urinating. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11. (ANI)

