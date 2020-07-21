Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed chief whip of BJP in RS
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:18 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
He represents the state of Uttar Pradesh in the House and was the Minister of State for Finance in the first cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shukla was also appointed Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh in February 2012 under the presidency of Surya Pratap Shahi. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Pratap Shukla
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajya Sabha
- Surya Pratap Shahi
ALSO READ
Local BJP leader in Jharkhand's Latehar shot dead
Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don’t matter, commissions do:BJP.
Rahul Gandhi does not attend single meeting of standing committee on defence but continues to question armed forces: BJP president J P Nadda.
WB CM doesn't believe in cooperative federalism; not keen on sharing COVID-19 data with Centre: BJP chief J P Nadda.
BJP has fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's dreams: Yogi Adityanath