Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed chief whip of BJP in RS

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

He represents the state of Uttar Pradesh in the House and was the Minister of State for Finance in the first cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shukla was also appointed Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh in February 2012 under the presidency of Surya Pratap Shahi. (ANI)