Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leaders pay tributes to party veteran Lalji Tandon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Tandon left a deep imprint on Indian politics and also played a key role in BJP’s expansion in Uttar Pradesh, a state the late leader hailed from. Expressing deep pain, former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi said he knew Tandon for more than 50 years and he was a dedicated RSS worker.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:50 IST
BJP leaders pay tributes to party veteran Lalji Tandon

BJP leaders on Tuesday paid tributes to Madhya Pradesh Governor and party veteran Lalji Tandon, who died at a hospital in Lucknow at the age of 85. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda expressed shock at Tandon's death, saying he spent every moment of his life serving the country. It is an irreparable loss for the BJP, he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Tandon left a deep imprint on Indian politics and also played a key role in BJP’s expansion in Uttar Pradesh, a state the late leader hailed from.

Expressing deep pain, former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi said he knew Tandon for more than 50 years and he was a dedicated RSS worker. "Tandon was very popular among party workers. There is now a dearth of leaders and administrators like him," Joshi said, adding that he embodied the culture of Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh fondly remembered his old colleague and said his development works are still remembered by the people of Uttar Pradesh especially the residents of Lucknow. Tandon, considered close to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, played a significant role in shaping the BJP's politics in the 90s and the next decade in Uttar Pradesh.

He was instrumental in the BJP's alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh. Tandon was Vajpayee's choice to contest from Lucknow, which the former prime minister had represented in the Lok Sabha from 1991-2009, after he retired from active politics. BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan too condoled Tandon’s demise. Opposition leader Sharad Yadav described him as a tall and effective leader, and a very good human being. The country has lost an able administrator and politician in his death, he said..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Minister: Lebanon is nearing critical stage in virus cases

Lebanons health minister says the financially troubled Mediterranean country, which has so far managed to contain the coronavirus, is sliding toward a critical stage with a new surge in infections after lockdown restrictions were lifted and...

Amir remains part of our plans, moved on from hurt of his Test retirement: Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Tuesday said he has moved on from the hurt caused by Muhammad Amirs Test retirement last year and considers the pacer a crucial part of the national teams plans going forward. Having initially pulled o...

Archer rejoins England for 3rd Test after 2nd negative check

Fast bowler Jofra Archer rejoined England for the deciding cricket Test against the West Indies after a second negative test for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Archer was removed from the squad last week on the eve of the second test after he ...

Iranian Foreign Minister leaves for Moscow for talks with Russia's Lavrov

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran to hold talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on the 2015 nuclear deal, bilateral relations, and the crisis in Syria later on Tuesday. The meeting comes days af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020