COVID-19: J P Nadda congratulates Goa CM Sawant for 'effective management'

BJP National president Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed a virtual meeting of the state office bearers on Tuesday and congratulated Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the "effective management" of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:21 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Image Credit: ANI

BJP National president Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed a virtual meeting of the state office bearers on Tuesday and congratulated Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the "effective management" of the COVID-19 situation in the state. "The National President congratulated the Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and the BJP Government in Goa for the effective management of Covid-19 pandemic in the State of Goa. He also praised the Goa State BJP unit under the leadership of Shri Sadanand Shet Tanavade for the various service activities taken up during the lockdown," read a party press note.

The note further added that Nadda also said that BJP is the "only party' in the country which has kept its organisational as well as service work going on during the period of COVID-19 pandemic. "He guided and urged the party office bearers to continue this work right up to the grassroots level and connect with people up to the booth level by disseminating information about the work of the government and the party at State and Central level," the note read further.

Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Goa BJP president highlighted the efforts made by the workers in organizing service activities at the grassroots level during the pandemic as well as organsing party programmes in the mandals. As per the Union Health Ministry, Goa has a total of 3,853 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

