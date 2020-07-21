Left Menu
Lt Gen Manoj Pande called on Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, PVSM, AVSM VSM; Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC on 22 Jul 20 and held operational discussions. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:28 IST
Lt Gen Manoj Pande arrives at Visakhapatnam to visit Eastern Naval Command
Lt Gen Manoj Pande took over as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command on 01 Jun 20.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, AVSM, VSM; Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN) arrived at Visakhapatnam on 20 Jul 20 on a maiden three-day visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC). The General is accompanied by Mrs Archana Pande, President Defence Wives Welfare Association(DWWA).

Lt Gen Manoj Pande called on Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, PVSM, AVSM VSM; Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC on 22 Jul 20 and held operational discussions. Later, he was briefed on the responsibilities of the Command and other operational activities of the Indian Navy on the Eastern Seaboard.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande took over as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command on 01 Jun 20. The General Officer was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in Dec 1982 and is a graduate of Staff College, in the United Kingdom and attended the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow and the National Security Studies Course at National Defence College, New Delhi. During his 37 years of distinguished service, the General Officer has taken an active part in Operation Vijay and Parakram. He commanded an Engineer Regiment along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, an Engineers Brigade as part of a Strike Corps, an Infantry Brigade along the Line of Control, a Mountain Division in the High Altitude Area of Western Ladakh and a Corps deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as also in Counter Insurgency Operations area in the North East.

The visit assumes importance in the current geo-political scenario in which the Eastern Naval Command and the Andaman & Nicobar Command have to act in close cooperation with each other.

(With Inputs from PIB)

