Biden urges Muslim Americans to help him defeat Trump

If I have the honour of being president — I’ll end the Muslim ban on day one,” Biden said as he urged the Muslim Americans to help him defeat Trump in the November presidential elections. In his remarks at the Emgage Action's virtual Million Muslim Votes Summit, Biden alleged that Muslim communities were the first to feel Trump’s assault on Black and Brown communities in this country with his vile Muslim ban.

21-07-2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has urged Muslim-Americans to help him defeat President Donald Trump in the November elections, as he pledged to "end Muslim ban" on day one of his presidency. He also alleged that there has been rise in the Islamophobic incidents during the Trump administration.

The Trump Administration, however, denied those charges and said that its policies related to issuing visas is driven by national security and there is no Muslim ban. In his first-ever remarks while virtually addressing Muslim Americans, Biden slammed President Trump for his policies towards the community and said that Muslim Americans have helped design and build this country from the ground up - shaping not only the skylines, but the horizons as well.

"But too often, we ignore or erase these vibrant stories -- American stories -- from our national history. I will be a president who recognises and honours those contributions. And I will be a president who seeks out, listens to, and incorporates the ideas and concerns of Muslims on the everyday issues that matter most to your communities," he said on Monday night. "That will include having Muslim American voices as part of my Administration. If I have the honour of being president — I'll end the Muslim ban on day one," Biden said as he urged the Muslim Americans to help him defeat Trump in the November presidential elections.

In his remarks at the Emgage Action's virtual Million Muslim Votes Summit, Biden alleged that Muslim communities were the first to feel Trump's assault on Black and Brown communities in this country with his vile Muslim ban. "That fight was the opening barrage in what has now been nearly four years of constant pressure and insults and attacks against Muslim American communities, Latino communities, Black communities, AAPI, and Native Americans. Donald Trump has fanned the flames of hate in this country across the board—through his words, his policies, and his appointments," he alleged. "Under this administration, we've seen an unconscionable rise of Islamophobic incidents - including kids being bullied in school and hate crimes in our communities. He has named people with a history of open Islamophobia, who have no business serving in high positions in our government, to key leadership roles in our Department of Defense and the US Agency for International Development," he said.

"It's not only an insult to our values—it weakens our standing in the world. But we can do something about it," Biden said. Simultaneously, a large number of elected Muslim officials from across the country have endorsed Biden for the November elections including Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

