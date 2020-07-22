Trump campaign raises USD 20 million through virtual fundraiser

Left Menu
Over 300,000 donations contributed to this virtual fundraiser hosted on Tuesday by President Donald J Trump and Trump Victory Finance Committee National Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle, a statement said. “Trump Victory’s groundbreaking fundraising record proves the American people are passionate about gaining four more years under President Trump's strong leadership.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 07:49 IST
US President Donald Trump raised a whopping USD 20 million during his first ever virtual fundraiser, his campaign said. Over 300,000 donations contributed to this virtual fundraiser hosted on Tuesday by President Donald J Trump and Trump Victory Finance Committee National Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle, a statement said.

“Trump Victory’s groundbreaking fundraising record proves the American people are passionate about gaining four more years under President Trump's strong leadership. Across the nation, the SILENT MAJORITY are coming together to donate their valuable time and hard-earned money to help make this President's re-election a reality,” Guilfoyle said in the statement. "The most important measure of success in this race is enthusiasm, and the enthusiasm from President Trump's supporters cannot be matched,” she said.

Trump is being challenged by former vice president Joe Biden from the Democratic party in the November 3 presidential elections. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has been holding most of fundraising virtually from his residence in Delaware.

But for Trump, who is seeking re-election for his second four-year term, this was his first virtual fund raiser. In addition to virtually meeting with this group of donors, Trump held a Zoom call with our contest winner, a supporter from Texas who teaches at a school for students with learning differences, his campaign said.

The Trump campaign did not provide any other details..

