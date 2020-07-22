Retain Amaravati as Andhra capital, YSRCP leader urges President

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Tuesday submitted a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to retain Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The present state government is trying to trifurcate the state capital through two bills: 1. Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020; 2. Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill, 2020.

In the letter, Raju wrote, "during the last six to seven years many developmental decisions had been taken place and a tremendous amount of infrastructure established in Amaravati, the new green-field state capital, some of which are still in the midst of development. The YSRCP leader mentioned the consequences of the above-mentioned Bills, saying, "This move will ruin the development of the green-field capital city of Amaravati, which is in the midst of infrastructure development as enormous public and private funds have already been spent by the Central Government, State Government, various other domestic, international public, private bodies and establishments will become waste."

"That with this South African concept of three capital cities being mooted by the present government, the State would face political and social death, along with dividing the people on the lines of regions and caste also lead to utter administrative vacuum and mismanagement, since the various important ingredients of the state (executive, legislature and judiciary) will then be scattered hundreds of kilometres apart," the letter read. "With this concept of three capitals and main executive and part legislature proposed at Visakhapatnam it will take 20 hours for Rayalaseema region people to reach and it will totally paralyse the administration. Moreover, in the present financial crisis of post corona times, we should not even allow any discussion on the said South African three capitals model which our Hon'ble Chief Minister is very much fond of," Raju stated in the letter. (ANI)