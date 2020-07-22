Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ohio speaker's arrest in bribery probe muddies 2020 election

The arrest of Ohio's House speaker on federal bribery charges has suddenly thrown a shadow over not just his political future, but that of his party, in a state where Republicans have been preparing to solidify control.

PTI | Columbus | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:56 IST
Ohio speaker's arrest in bribery probe muddies 2020 election

The arrest of Ohio's House speaker on federal bribery charges has suddenly thrown a shadow over not just his political future, but that of his party, in a state where Republicans have been preparing to solidify control. Federal prosecutors say Republican Speaker Larry Householder and four others — including a former state GOP chairman — perpetrated a USD 60 million federal bribery scheme connected to a taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants. How many others got caught up in the sweeping probe is yet to be known.

The scope of the accusations threatens to unfurl the GOP's tight hold on Ohio's governing body, which is set to draw new congressional maps in 2021 that will dictate Ohio's representation in Washington for a decade, a variable that's put winning at least some seats on Democrats' national radar. The scandal's potential political fallout for Republicans was evidenced by the swift rebukes of Householder by politicians and party leaders alike.

Practically before he'd left the federal courthouse Tuesday, a who's who of top Republican brass was calling for Householder's resignation. They included Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Attorney General Dave Yost and Republican Chairwoman Jane Timken. While loosening the GOP's grip on the Ohio Legislature is a big job — Republicans control 61 of 99 House seats and 24 of 33 Senate seats — Householder's arrest could give a boost to Democrats' hopes. Before the afternoon was out, Democrats also had begun soliciting political donations in support of the GOP's ouster, saying their candidates could end a “culture of corruption” they blamed on one-party rule.

Among U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers' allegations is that Householder used millions of dollars caught up in the scheme to fund his own campaign and the campaigns of a network of sitting lawmakers and legislative newcomers who would eventually support his bid for the speakership. Those 21 candidates — who ran in the 2018 primary and general elections — were not named in the complaint, but DeVillers did not rule out future charges in the probe.

“This is by no means over,” he told reporters Tuesday. The arrests also were being noticed by Republican congressional candidates in tight districts Democrats believe they could swing this fall.

U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson, a first-term GOP congressman who won a narrow victory in 2018, joined the chorus of Republicans seeking Householder's resignation. He said “holding public office is a high honor and should be treated as such" and that the allegations against Householder, if true, are “shocking.” The arrests come as former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden has seen a boost in the polls and has begun to contemplate competing in closely divided states like Ohio, which Republican President Donald Trump won handily in 2016.

Still, the cast of characters caught up in the government's bribery investigation reflects Ohio's political complexities when it comes to Trump. Householder is a Trump supporter whose caucus includes one member who refused to have her temperature taken before entering the Statehouse and another who urged the public not to get tested for COVID-19.

A political maverick who harbors ambitions to higher office, Householder also has been critical of DeWine over the governor's early aggressive moves against the coronavirus. The speaker backed legislation that would have undercut the DeWine administration's power to enforce its virus-related health orders. DeWine vetoed the bill Friday. Borges, on the other hand, has jumped ship on Trump. An ally for former Republican Gov. John Kasich, an outspoken Trump detractor, Borges was recently censured by the state GOP's central committee for helping launch a super PAC seeking votes for Biden over Trump this fall.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Returning to normal would be a step back: Don Cheadle on anti-racism protests during COVID-19

Hollywood star Don Cheadle believes it would be a step back if America returns to normal after weeks of anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests during the coronavirus pandemic. The Hotel Rwanda star spoke to Conan OBrien about the Bl...

'Very frightening': Opposition grows to US agents in cities

The Trump administration is facing growing pushback in the courts and on the streets to sending federal agents to Portland, Oregon, where protests have spiraled into violence, and vowing to do the same in other Democratic-led cities. Far ...

US striving to become India's 'first choice' in defence solutions: senior Pentagon official

The US is striving to become Indias first choice in defense solutions, a top Pentagon official has said, noting that Americas defense sales to the country have grown exponentially over the last 10 years, from nil to over USD 20 billion this...

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speaker's plea: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC.

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speakers plea Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020