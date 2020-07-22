Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap appointed new HP BJP chief

Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap appointed new HP BJP chiefPTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:16 IST
Shimla Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap has been appointed as the new president of the Himachal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a senior BJP office-bearer said on Wednesday
BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Suresh Kashyap as the new president of state BJP with immediate effect, the party’s national general secretary and headquarter in-charge Arun Singh said in a statement here
The post of the state BJP president was lying vacant for the last few weeks following resignation by Rajeev Bindal for ensuring a free and fair inquiry into a health scam.
