BJP chief to address first meet of Maha executive committee

BJP president J P Nadda will address the first meeting of the newly-formed executive committee of the party's Maharashtra unit on July 27 via video conferencing, a party spokesman said here on Wednesday. A resolution regarding the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra will be passed at the meeting, he said.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Mumbai-based office-bearers will attend the meeting from the party office here while others will join virtually, said Maharashtra BJP spokesman Keshav Upadhye. Devendra Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, willdeliver valedictory address.

The new executive committeewas announced by Patil on July 3. In the new body, there are 68 executive committee members, 12 vice presidents, five general secretaries, 12 secretaries, one treasurer and one general secretary (organisation). Apart from them, there are 139 invitees and 58 special invitees, Patil had said.

He had also said that former minister Pankaja Munde will soon get a role in the party at the national level..