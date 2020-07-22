VP lauds media's role in empowering people through information on COVID-19 pandemic despite risks

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday lauded the role of the media in empowering people through information and perspectives on the Covid-19 pandemic despite risks involved in the task. He also expressed concern over the COVID-induced financial strain in the media industry and appealed to everyone to treat their employees with empathy and care and stand with them during these difficult times.

Naidu's remarks came at a virtual commemorative meeting held to pay homage to the late MP Veerendra Kumar, former union minister, eminent parliamentarian and leader of prominent Malayalam media group 'Mathrubhumi.' A former member of PTI's Board of Directors, he died in Kozhikode in Kerala in May this year following a cardiac arrest. The vice president praised Kumar for protecting the rights and welfare of the employees of Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Limited despite ushering in technology in the publication of a range of magazines.

The meeting, moderated by Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh was attended by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, his Mizoram counterpart P S Sreedharan Pillai, Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan, ex-MP Jayaprada, N Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group and H N Cama of Bombay Samachar, also a former president of the INS and ex-Chairman of PTI. Naidu appealed to everyone to draw inspiration from the likes of Kumar and adopt a more empathetic attitude towards fellow citizens.

Kumar was a multifaceted personality, a respected politician, a prolific writer, an environmentalist, and an accomplished journalist, he said. Naidu appreciated the media for empowering people through information and perspectives on the Covid-19 pandemic despite risks involved in the task.

However, he also cautioned the media to guard against unverified and unsubstantiated claims on treating COVID-19. Praising Kumar, Naidu said he had always placed public cause above everything else and that his work and ideals will inspire the generations to come.

Kumar had even resigned from the post of Minister of Forests in Kerala government in the past when he was pressured to withdraw his decision to ban the felling of trees, Naidu recalled. Observing that the country was in the midst of a pandemic which has disrupted every activity and impacted the economies of all nations, Naidu said: "it is in such times that we need to draw inspiration from the likes of Veerendra Kumar and adopt a more empathetic attitude towards our fellow citizens." "The media industry too was badly hit by the pandemic and I understand several media houses are facing COVID-induced financial strain.

I am told that there also have been some lay-offs. I appeal to everyone to treat their employees with empathy and care and stand with them during these difficult times," he said. People should draw inspiration from the likes of Kumar and adopt a more empathetic attitude towards fellow citizens.

Rahul Gandhi recalled the late leader's commitment to the environment and said Kumar got the sense of environment from Wayanad, his birthplace. "You just have to go to Wayanad, see the forests in Wayanad, see the people in Wayanad and you get the feeling that the environment is critical for our future." "You understand multiple different cultures living together, different communities in web, all working together harmoniously.

So I think, that is something that I share with him and I feel sad that I didn't have the opportunity to ask him about his feelings about Wayanad and Kerala the way I would like to," he said. N Ram said Kumar also contributed to strengthening of PTI and he was very clear in asserting the principles of secularism and free speech.

He said PTI is supposed to be an independent news organization but it has come under tremendous pressure as was free speech and freedom of the press and freedom of the media in India today from various quarters. Paying tributes to Kumar, Cama said he was one of the "rocks" of PTI.

"He stood steadfast and said we will not buckle whether it is emergency or whether it is present dispensation. He just would not budge from what is considered to be fair. No question of succumbing to pressure from any avenues and if anyone thought of putting financial pressure on his work they were in for a very very big surprise. Because he just would not move away from his convictions," Cama said.

P V Chandran, Chairman, and Managing Editor-Mathrubhumi and MV Shreyams Kumar, son of late Veerendra Kumar and MD, Mathrubhumi were among the dignitaries who participated in the virtual event.