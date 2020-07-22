Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP lauds media's role in empowering people through information on COVID-19 pandemic despite risks

He also expressed concern over the COVID-induced financial strain in the media industry and appealed to everyone to treat their employees with empathy and care and stand with them during these difficult times. Naidu's remarks came at a virtual commemorative meeting held to pay homage to the late MP Veerendra Kumar, former union minister, eminent parliamentarian and leader of prominent Malayalam media group 'Mathrubhumi.' A former member of PTI's Board of Directors, he died in Kozhikode in Kerala in May this year following a cardiac arrest.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:36 IST
VP lauds media's role in empowering people through information on COVID-19 pandemic despite risks
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday lauded the role of the media in empowering people through information and perspectives on the Covid-19 pandemic despite risks involved in the task. He also expressed concern over the COVID-induced financial strain in the media industry and appealed to everyone to treat their employees with empathy and care and stand with them during these difficult times.

Naidu's remarks came at a virtual commemorative meeting held to pay homage to the late MP Veerendra Kumar, former union minister, eminent parliamentarian and leader of prominent Malayalam media group 'Mathrubhumi.' A former member of PTI's Board of Directors, he died in Kozhikode in Kerala in May this year following a cardiac arrest. The vice president praised Kumar for protecting the rights and welfare of the employees of Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Limited despite ushering in technology in the publication of a range of magazines.

The meeting, moderated by Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh was attended by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, his Mizoram counterpart P S Sreedharan Pillai, Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan, ex-MP Jayaprada, N Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group and H N Cama of Bombay Samachar, also a former president of the INS and ex-Chairman of PTI. Naidu appealed to everyone to draw inspiration from the likes of Kumar and adopt a more empathetic attitude towards fellow citizens.

Kumar was a multifaceted personality, a respected politician, a prolific writer, an environmentalist, and an accomplished journalist, he said. Naidu appreciated the media for empowering people through information and perspectives on the Covid-19 pandemic despite risks involved in the task.

However, he also cautioned the media to guard against unverified and unsubstantiated claims on treating COVID-19. Praising Kumar, Naidu said he had always placed public cause above everything else and that his work and ideals will inspire the generations to come.

Kumar had even resigned from the post of Minister of Forests in Kerala government in the past when he was pressured to withdraw his decision to ban the felling of trees, Naidu recalled. Observing that the country was in the midst of a pandemic which has disrupted every activity and impacted the economies of all nations, Naidu said: "it is in such times that we need to draw inspiration from the likes of Veerendra Kumar and adopt a more empathetic attitude towards our fellow citizens." "The media industry too was badly hit by the pandemic and I understand several media houses are facing COVID-induced financial strain.

I am told that there also have been some lay-offs. I appeal to everyone to treat their employees with empathy and care and stand with them during these difficult times," he said. People should draw inspiration from the likes of Kumar and adopt a more empathetic attitude towards fellow citizens.

Rahul Gandhi recalled the late leader's commitment to the environment and said Kumar got the sense of environment from Wayanad, his birthplace. "You just have to go to Wayanad, see the forests in Wayanad, see the people in Wayanad and you get the feeling that the environment is critical for our future." "You understand multiple different cultures living together, different communities in web, all working together harmoniously.

So I think, that is something that I share with him and I feel sad that I didn't have the opportunity to ask him about his feelings about Wayanad and Kerala the way I would like to," he said. N Ram said Kumar also contributed to strengthening of PTI and he was very clear in asserting the principles of secularism and free speech.

He said PTI is supposed to be an independent news organization but it has come under tremendous pressure as was free speech and freedom of the press and freedom of the media in India today from various quarters. Paying tributes to Kumar, Cama said he was one of the "rocks" of PTI.

"He stood steadfast and said we will not buckle whether it is emergency or whether it is present dispensation. He just would not budge from what is considered to be fair. No question of succumbing to pressure from any avenues and if anyone thought of putting financial pressure on his work they were in for a very very big surprise. Because he just would not move away from his convictions," Cama said.

P V Chandran, Chairman, and Managing Editor-Mathrubhumi and MV Shreyams Kumar, son of late Veerendra Kumar and MD, Mathrubhumi were among the dignitaries who participated in the virtual event.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Backstreet Rookie’s portrayal augments Ji Chang-wook & Kim Yoo-jung’s rumoured relationship

Since the release of Backstreet Rookie, fans are highly concerned about Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jungs onscreen relationship. Premiered on June 19, 2020, the viewers are now getting highly interested for Backstreet Rookie.The show Backstre...

Nearly 78% beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi hospitals: AAP govt

The Delhi government on Wednesday said nearly 78 per cent beds for coronavirus patients are lying vacant in government and private hospitals of the city.The national capital recorded 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, takin...

US labs buckle amid testing surge

Laboratories across the US are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are actually undercutting the pandemic response. With the US tally of infections at 3.9 million Wednesday and new c...

Labourer couple's child falls off Gr Noida building, dead

A four-year-old boy died on Wednesday allegedly after he fell off the fourth floor of an under-construction building accidentally in Greater Noida, police said. The incident took place at the construction site of a residential tower under B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020