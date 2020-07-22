Gehlot's letter shows his govt is in minority: Poonia

Left Menu
BJP's Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Wednesday said the language used by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows that the state government has come in minority.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:51 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP's Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Wednesday said the language used by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows that the state government has come in minority. In response to Gehlot's letter, Poonia wrote an 'open letter' addressed to public, saying the Rajasthan chief minister and his party is responsible for "anarchism and instability" prevailing in the state and they are instead blaming BJP "without any reason".

"It has become clear from the language of the letter of CM to PM that he has lost the confidence of the MLAs of his party and his government has come in minority," Poonia said. Poonia said the incidents of crime are on the rise, locust attacks are happening in western Rajasthan, developmental works have been stalled and the government "is in five-star hotel" on pretext of a constitutional crisis.

He said people are watching how ministers and MLAs are enjoying in the hotel. Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Modi, alleging attempts to topple his government and naming Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He has accused Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "overambitious leaders" of his own party of being involved in the alleged attempt to bring down his government.

Accusing the chief minister of spreading lies, Poonia said Gehlot not only leveled allegations of horse-trading but also conspired to defame BJP and its leaders. "Gehlot who talks about morality and democracy forgets that emergency was imposed in Congress rule. Article 356 was misused 91 times to destabilize elected governments," he said.

The BJP leader said the Congress has been rejected by people due to its ideology and behavior across the country and struggling to save its existence in a few states and the party is responsible for it. He said the CM speaks against the prime minister, the home minister and other BJP leaders to save his chair but he is not heard talking on corruption, farm loan waivers, electricity bills and developmental works.

Poonia also questioned when will the government will solve the constitutional crisis and when will the government serve the people.

