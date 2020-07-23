Left Menu
Some Bollywood celebs have verifiable links to ISI, Pak Army: Baijayant Jay Panda

BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda on Wednesday claimed that he has come across threads on social media which revealed 'personal and business links' of some Bollywood personalities with 'Pakistanis and NRIs' having a track record of encouraging violence in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged 'patriotic Bollywoodies' to renounce such celebrities.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-07-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 02:06 IST
Some Bollywood celebs have verifiable links to ISI, Pak Army: Baijayant Jay Panda
BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda on Wednesday claimed that he has come across threads on social media which revealed 'personal and business links' of some Bollywood personalities with 'Pakistanis and NRIs' having a track record of encouraging violence in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged 'patriotic Bollywoodies' to renounce such celebrities. The BJP leader, however, desisted from naming any Bollywood celebrity in his tweet.

"Came across shocking threads documenting personal and business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis and NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in Jammu and Kashmir, who have verifiable links to ISI and Pakistan army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them," Panda's tweet read. Panda's allegations have come at a time when Bollywood is reeling from various scandals, ranging from nepotism to harassment, triggered by the demise of 'Kai Po Che' actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)

