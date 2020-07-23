Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venkaiah Naidu expresses concern over Covid-induced financial strain in media industry

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the Covid-induced financial strain in the media industry and appealed to everyone to treat their employees with empathy and stand with them during these difficult times.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 03:13 IST
Venkaiah Naidu expresses concern over Covid-induced financial strain in media industry
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at a virtual commemorative meeting held to pay respects to late MP Veerendra Kumar. (Photo-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the Covid-induced financial strain in the media industry and appealed to everyone to treat their employees with empathy and stand with them during these difficult times.

"Media industry is badly hit by the pandemic and several media houses are facing Covid induced financial strain. I am told that there also have been some lay-offs. I appeal to everyone to treat their employees with empathy and care and stand with them during these difficult times," Naidu said.Paying tributes at a virtual commemorative meeting held to pay respects to late MP Veerendra Kumar, the Vice President praised him for protecting the rights and welfare of the employees of Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Limited despite ushering in technology in the publication of a range of magazines.Noting that Kumar pioneered the cause of the freedom of the press in the larger interest of the people, the Vice President said: "As Chairman and Managing Director of the Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Ltd, he made an invaluable contribution in the field of journalism."An important aspect of Kumar's life was the empowerment of people through the dissemination of information, Naidu said and highlighted the importance of providing correct and authentic information during these pandemic times. He further appreciated the media for empowering people through information and perspectives on the pandemic despite risks involved in the task. However, he also cautioned the media to guard against unverified and unsubstantiated claims on treating Covid-19.

"I appreciate that despite taking a hit, media has pursued the mission of empowering people through information and perspectives on the pandemic. However, media should guard against unverified and unsubstantiated claims on treating COVID-19," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US 'always possible'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was always possible he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States in the wake of the State Departments order to close Beijings consulate in Houston.Trump, at a White H...

Italy approves new deficit hike to help coronavirus-hit economy

The Italian government approved 25-billion euros 28.93 billion of extra spending late on Wednesday, the third major cash injection to try to support its battered economy since the start of the countrys coronavirus outbreak. The new stimulus...

Canada court rules 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. invalid, cites detention risk

A Canadian court on Wednesday ruled invalid a bilateral pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United States, saying U.S. immigration detention violates their human rig...

Assam's Covid tally crosses 27,000-mark with 972 new cases

With 972 new coronavirus cases reported in Assam on Wednesday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 27,744.Out of these new cases, 354 cases were recorded from Kamrup M and 51 from Jorhat.The total number ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020