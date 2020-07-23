Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM interested in hiding conditions of health facilities than improving them: Priyanka

"In Lucknow, the CM, who makes statements about health facilities, is interested in hiding these conditions, not improving them," Priyanka Gandhi said. Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi had tagged a video of rain water pouring down from the ceiling of a coronavirus ward of a hospital in Bareilly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:08 IST
UP CM interested in hiding conditions of health facilities than improving them: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the state of health facilities in Uttar Pradesh where COVID-19 patients are being treated, alleging that he is more interested in hiding their conditions than improving them. The Congress general secretary has been criticising the UP government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in propaganda, instead of dealing with the pandemic.

"In the COVID-era, health facilities should be up and running. But, Mahoba's women's hospital is in this condition. You have seen the bad state of hospitals in Bareilly and Gorakhpur," she said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging a video showing the hospital in Mahoba waterlogged. "In Lucknow, the CM, who makes statements about health facilities, is interested in hiding these conditions, not improving them," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi had tagged a video of rain water pouring down from the ceiling of a coronavirus ward of a hospital in Bareilly. She had also put out a video of the COVID-19 ward in Gorakhpur's medical college last week that showed the facility was full of drainage water. A total of 34 people died of COVID-19 and 2,300 tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, raising the death toll due to the disease to 1,263 and total cases to 55,588.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Want to be around to play Ashes in Australia: James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson has said that he wants to be around to play the next Ashes in Australia. The 37-year-old said that in order to play the Ashes, he will have to miss odd games here and there.Looking at the bigger picture, I want ...

US labs buckle amid testing surge; world virus cases top 15M

Laboratories across the U.S. are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are undercutting the pandemic response. With the U.S. tally of confirmed infections at nearly 4 million Wednesday...

Upbeat Unilever, Daimler earnings support European shares

European shares rose in early trading on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings updates from Unilever and Daimler.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 by 0718 GMT, ...

A Veteran Concert Producer Bringing Industry Expertise in Skilling Underprivileged c

Mr. Zeeshan Siddiqui a well-known name for concert productions of celebrated Indian artists like Salim Sulaiman and Diljit Dosanjh, nonprofit skilling initiative of underprivileged students in production techniques and conducting regular we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020