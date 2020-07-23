CM Rawat invites Google CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in Uttarakhand ; assures full cooperation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday invited Google and Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in the state, assuring full support from his government. In an open letter, CM Rawat requested Pichai to include Uttarakhand in Google's India investment plan and stated need is being felt in the time of the coronavirus pandemic to work on an alternative development model.

Pichai has announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore or approximately US$10 billion into India over the next five to seven years through 'Google for India Digistation Fund'. Rawat further stated that there is a great scope for investments in the IT sector in small towns, and also assured the company of all co-operation from Uttarakhand government in this venture.

Rawat has asked Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar to coordinate with the management of Google pertaining to the matter. This investment by Google in India is significant as it comes in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and as multinational companies across the world look at alternative investment destinations.(ANI)