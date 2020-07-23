Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, BJP making misleading remarks about gold smuggling case, says Kerala Minister

Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan on Thursday alleged that the Congress and BJP were making misleading remarks about the gold smuggling case in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:02 IST
Cong, BJP making misleading remarks about gold smuggling case, says Kerala Minister
Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan on Thursday alleged that the Congress and BJP were making misleading remarks about the gold smuggling case in the state. "If any party is connected with gold smuggling it is BJP. The United Democratic Front and Bharatiya Janata Party are united when it comes to attacking the Left government. NIA and Customs are carrying out an efficient probe in the gold smuggling case. But the Congress and BJP are a worried lot. That's the reason why they are raising baseless allegation," he alleged.

He also challenged the UDF convenor Benny Behnan to handover evidence if any to the NIA. "He is saying with authority who helped the accused woman ( Swapna Suresh) to hide. If he has evidence he should give it NIA. I will urge NIA to collect evidence from him," he said.

Further, he also said that a probe should be carried out on a news channel airing a voice clip of the accused woman ( Swapna Suresh) when she was absconding. "I suggest it should also be investigated how the channel got the voice recording," he added. After Congress-led UDF accused the Left government of running 'Consultancy Raj', Jayarajan said that consultancies are needed for the development of the State.

"The role of consultancies are important for roping in foreign investment. But the Opposition UDF is creating unwanted controversies regarding the appointment of consultancies, " he said. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he alleged that during UDF's term in power, they had appointed many consultancies.

"But now UDF is criticising the Left government to sabotage the development agenda of the State. Instead of focusing on COVID outbreak, they are raising issues without any merit, " said Jayarajan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ABBA to release five new songs, to go on tour in 2021

Iconic pop band ABBA will release five brand new tracks next year followed by a holographic tour. The group, formed in Sweden in 1972, have sold over 400 million albums in their career with includes all-time hits such as Mamma Mia, Dancing ...

Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi

The northeast has the potential to become Indias growth engine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, noting that peace is now being established in the entire region. He made these remarks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of...

Hong Kong reports daily record of 118 coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 111 locally transmitted cases, adding to a deluge of new infections that have hit the global financial hub in the past two weeks.Hong Kong extended strict s...

J-K: One killed, four missing after car plunges into Kagote Nulla in Udhampur

One person was killed and four others of a family went missing after the car in which they were travelling plunged into the Kagote Nulla near Udhampurs Ramnagar on Tuesday. According to Sub Divisional Police Officer of the Ramnagar Police S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020