Cong, BJP making misleading remarks about gold smuggling case, says Kerala Minister

Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan on Thursday alleged that the Congress and BJP were making misleading remarks about the gold smuggling case in the state. "If any party is connected with gold smuggling it is BJP. The United Democratic Front and Bharatiya Janata Party are united when it comes to attacking the Left government. NIA and Customs are carrying out an efficient probe in the gold smuggling case. But the Congress and BJP are a worried lot. That's the reason why they are raising baseless allegation," he alleged.

He also challenged the UDF convenor Benny Behnan to handover evidence if any to the NIA. "He is saying with authority who helped the accused woman ( Swapna Suresh) to hide. If he has evidence he should give it NIA. I will urge NIA to collect evidence from him," he said.

Further, he also said that a probe should be carried out on a news channel airing a voice clip of the accused woman ( Swapna Suresh) when she was absconding. "I suggest it should also be investigated how the channel got the voice recording," he added. After Congress-led UDF accused the Left government of running 'Consultancy Raj', Jayarajan said that consultancies are needed for the development of the State.

"The role of consultancies are important for roping in foreign investment. But the Opposition UDF is creating unwanted controversies regarding the appointment of consultancies, " he said. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he alleged that during UDF's term in power, they had appointed many consultancies.

"But now UDF is criticising the Left government to sabotage the development agenda of the State. Instead of focusing on COVID outbreak, they are raising issues without any merit, " said Jayarajan. (ANI)