West Bengal Governor Dhankhar raises concern over opposition MPs, MLAs targeted by police

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting in this regard and brief him over the grim situation in the state. Dhankhar also highlighted the plight of the opposition leaders, MPs and MLAs claiming that they are being targeted by cops which is 'partisan' in nature.

"Given the enormity of decline in law and order @MamataOfficial have urged CM to urgently brief me. This as Political Leaders and opposition MPs and MLAs being virtually hunted out of public space by partisan police acting as political workers. This cannot be allowed in a democracy," he tweeted. The West Bengal Governor also attached a video with a message over the political targeting of the MPs and opposition leaders in the state, stating, "I am extremely worried" and "this is undemocratic and not proper conduct."

"As Governor of the state, I am extremely worried of the alarming decline in the law and order situation in my state. Public representatives and opposition party leaders are virtually hunted out of public speech by the state police. This is undemocratic. This is not proper conduct. In such a situation when I find members of parliament and MLAs so ill-treated by the state police in a partisan manner, I thought it fit to invite the attention of the honourable chief minister to this grim situation, to this alarming decline, to this undemocratic stance in our state," he said in a few minutes long video. "I request the honourable chief minister Mamata Banerjee to spare time and interact with me on this worrisome spectacle. I am sure she will give it the highest priority. We cannot afford to have police that does not act in accordance with law but acts in a partisan manner like a political worker of the ruling party. I have repeatedly warned the police that it is their obligation to work only according to law and follow their conduct rules. I am sure they will listen to my voice and avoid acting in a partisan manner (sic)," Dhankhar said in a video posted on Twitter.(ANI)