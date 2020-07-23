Shiv Sena MP says Bollywood actors took part in shows organised by Pakistani event manager in US, seeks probe

Left Menu
Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has alleged that some Bollywood actors have performed in shows organised by US-based Pakistani event manager Rehan Siddiqui, who "is connected with ISI" and has sought an inquiry.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:15 IST
Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shevale speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has alleged that some Bollywood actors have performed in shows organised by US-based Pakistani event manager Rehan Siddiqui, who "is connected with ISI" and has sought an inquiry. Shewale said he had earlier written a letter to Home Ministry in this regard and demanded that the Bollywood actors who performed in events organised by Siddiqui should face an inquiry by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Three years ago, residents of Houston had informed me that Rehan Siddiqui, who organises shows in the US, is connected with ISI, spreads anti-India propaganda, is funding anti-India activities and Bollywood stars are performing on his show," Shewale said. The MP said he informed Home Minister about the issue and Siddiqui along with Rakesh Kaushal and Darshan Mehta have been blacklisted on the recommendations of the Consulate General of India.

"I have demanded that those Bollywood stars performed in shows by Rehan Siddique should face an inquiry by ED and NIA. I believe that the Central government will take action in the matter," the Shiv Sena MP said. Shewale had written to the Home Ministry to refrain Indian artists from performing in concerts organised by a promoter accused of serious crimes like money laundering and human trafficking.

A release by Shewale earlier this month said Siddiqui's radio station in Texas is funded by local Pakistanis and Pakistan Government and he is accused of serious crimes like money laundering and human trafficking. Shewale had also said that that the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Consulate General of India in Houston have also been requested to engage with bonafide 'Bollywood Affiliated' local entities to ensure that appropriate message is conveyed to Indian actors and artists so that they disassociate themselves from anti-national elements.

BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda had said in a tweet on Wednesday that he had come across shocking threads documenting personal and business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI and Pak army. "I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them," he said. (ANI)

