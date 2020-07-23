Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress MLA Narayan Patel joins BJP in presence of Madhya Pradesh CM

In a big jolt to the Congress, Narayan Patel, the MLA from Mandhata joined BJP in Bhopal after resigning from his membership of the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:06 IST
Congress MLA Narayan Patel joins BJP in presence of Madhya Pradesh CM
Narayan Patel, MLA from Mandhata joining BJP in Bhopal on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a big jolt to the Congress, Narayan Patel, the MLA from Mandhata joined BJP in Bhopal after resigning from his membership of the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Patel joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma at the party office in Bhopal.

Speaking during the occasion, Chouhan said, "Narayan ka vaise bhi Congress me kya kaam hai. (What is the need of Narayan Patel to remain in Congress). He will be in BJP. Congress is still confused about whether to say yes or no for Ram temple in Ayodhya. Narayan has come to a new place. We will ensure that his trust will not be broken." "Narayan left Congress as it is limited to Twitter only. Rahul Gandhi talks about China in his tweets instead of India. It appears that he dreams of Prime Minister Modi only! I feel the party has become directionless. We welcome Narayan Patel to our side," Chouhan added.

Patel resigned from his membership of the Legislative Assembly earlier today. His resignation was accepted by Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma. Patel is the third Congress MLA who has resigned in the last 15 days. According to the sources, some more Congress MLAs may resign and join the BJP.

Earlier, Congress MLA from Bada Malhera, Pradyuman Lodhi resigned and joined the BJP. On July 17, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar had resigned from her Assembly membership and joined the BJP.

She had submitted her resignation to the Protem Speaker which was accepted as well. A few hours later, she met Chouhan and joined BJP. Kasdekar represented the Nepanagar Assembly constituency. In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from Assembly paving way for Chouhan to take over as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time, from Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh by-elections will be held in 27 places. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, Indias coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday, while 1,129 new fatalities have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total nu...

Assembly session 'very soon', will prove majority: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority. The session of the assembly will take place soon. The majority is with us, all Congress MLAs are unit...

Thailand claims breakthrough in Japanese tourist murder case

Improved DNA testing has shed new light on the unsolved murder of a female Japanese tourist 13 years ago, suggesting a link to a male of East Asian heritage, Thai officials said Thursday. Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said the Departme...

Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery - state news agency

Saudi Arabias 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, after he was admitted to hospital this week.The king, who has ruled the worl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020