Congress has become a 'Twitter Party', says Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Terming the Congress as a Twitter Party, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said its leaders are busy posting messages on the popular micro-blogging platform. He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he talks more about China than India these days.

The Congress these days has become a Twitter Party. They keep playing Twitter-Twitter, Chouhan said while welcoming Congress MLA Narayan Patel into the BJP.

Earlier in the day, the MLA from Mandhata in Khandwa district resigned from the state assembly and announced joining the ruling BJP. Slamming Gandhi, Chouhan said, Rahul is not talking about India, but China. Even in dreams, he watches Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Under the Congress government, the state was in misery.

"There is an atmosphere of despondency in the Congress where a single person is everything in the party in Delhi and also in the state (apparently referring to Kamal Nath, who is MPCC president and also served as chief minister). The BJP chief minister claimed the Congress leadership does not listen to its own MLAs in the state.

They have not listened to anyone, nor developed the state. He (Nath) did not listen even to his own MLAs. (Congress) legislators who have joined the BJP were asked to go away whenever they went to meet him, Chouhan alleged.

When you tell them to go away, how they will stay with you? The BJP has developed Mandhata (during its rule), but during the Congress regime of 15 months, nothing happened in the constituency. "I assure you (Patel) that we will not break your trust and together we will serve the people of the state," said Chouhan.

Patel said on the occasion that he joined the BJP for development of his constituency as he believed only the saffron outfit is capable to ensure growth of his area and also the state. Earlier, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and other leaders formally welcomed Patel into the party.

