Naidu recalls Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad's valour on their birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called for greater focus in school books on the "tales of sacrifice, patriotism and valour of iconic national leaders and freedom fighters to inspire the younger generation". In a Facebook post, on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of great freedom fighters--Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad, the Vice President paid tributes to them and asked people to realize their dreams for this great country.

He also urged the media to regularly highlight the stories of freedom fighters and national leaders instead of "merely covering commemorative occasions". Highlighting the contribution of Lokmanya Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad, Naidu said both the leaders played "pioneering and inspiring roles in shaping India's struggle for independence".

"I feel that the present-day youth must read about their lives and the invaluable contribution made by them to the freedom struggle", Naidu said. "The colonial forces often referred to Bal Gangadhar Tilak as the 'father of the Indian unrest'. He was among the first and strongest advocates of 'Swaraj'. He was a scholar, mathematician, philosopher, journalist, social reformer and a fierce nationalist," Naidu added.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak's famous declaration "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it" served as a powerful clarion call to the future revolutionaries of India's struggle for independence, he said. Naidu also highlighted the role of two weekly newspapers owned and edited by Lokmanya Tilak -- Kesari and The Mahratta, in awakening the political consciousness of the people.

Mentioning that Tilak was one of the founding fathers of the Deccan Education Society created in 1884, Naidu said that he saw education as a force multiplier in the dissemination of the ideas of democracy and liberalism. "He was a strong believer in educating the masses", he added.

Naidu lauded Azad for supreme leadership skills and organizational ability which helped him reorganize HRA as Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HRSA) and strengthen it. (ANI)