Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate passes $740 bln defense bill, bucking Trump on Confederate names

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon that President Donald Trump has threatened to veto over a provision removing Confederate names from military bases.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 03:16 IST
U.S. Senate passes $740 bln defense bill, bucking Trump on Confederate names
US Senate (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon that President Donald Trump has threatened to veto over a provision removing Confederate names from military bases. The vote was 86-14, one of the few times the Republican-led Senate has broken from the president, and could pave the way for a fight later this year with the White House.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives also passed its version of the NDAA earlier this week with far more than the two-thirds supermajority needed to override a veto. Like the Senate NDAA, the House bill also included a provision to change the names of military facilities named after generals who fought on the pro-slavery side during the Civil War 155 years ago.

Tributes to the Confederacy, and slave owners - like base names and statues - have come under increasing scrutiny amid widespread protests over racial injustice sparked by police killings of Black Americans. Now that the House and Senate have both passed versions of the bill, congressional negotiators will meet behind closed doors to negotiate a final, compromise NDAA, reconciling differences between the two. The process will likely take months.

That compromise must pass both chambers before it can be sent for Trump's signature or veto. The requirement to change the base names is likely to survive the process because it was passed by both chambers. Senate Republicans, who rarely break from Trump and have never overridden one of his vetoes, have urged the president to back off his veto threat.

Trump has called protesters "anarchists and agitators." One difference between the House and Senate bills is how they deal with Trump's plan to remove some U.S. troops from Germany. Senate leaders did not allow a vote on an amendment, offered by Republican Senator Mitt Romney, that would have restrained Trump's plan to move troops from Germany to other parts of Europe.

The House bill includes a provision that would bar a drawdown of U.S. forces in Germany or elsewhere in Europe unless the military leaders certify that the reduction would not affect the security of the United States and its allies. The Senate bill also imposes new restrictions on the so-called 1033 program, in which the Department of Defense transfers military-grade equipment to local police forces, although it does not block them. That program has also been subject to scrutiny during demonstrations, as officers have used tear gas and driven armored vehicles while dealing with demonstrators.

The House bill does not include restrictions on the 1033 program. Congress has passed the NDAA for 59 straight years. It is one of the few major pieces of legislation treated as "must-pass" because it governs everything from pay raises for the troops to how many aircraft should be purchased or how best to compete with rivals like Russia and China.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Two U.S. fighter jets near Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace -pilot

Two U.S. fighter jets came close to an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision and injuring several passengers, the official IRIB news agency reported on Thursday.The inc...

Sudan finds mass grave believed to have bodies of officers executed by Bashir

Sudan has found a mass grave that most likely contains remains of 28 army officers executed in 1990 for plotting an attempted coup against the former President Omar al-Bashir, the public prosecutor office said late on Thursday. The officers...

EXCLUSIVE-More than 1,000 people at Twitter had ability to aid hack of accounts -sources

More than a thousand Twitter employees and contractors as of earlier this year had access to internal tools that could change user account settings and hand control to others, two former employees said, making it hard to defend against the ...

Pompeo urges more assertive approach to 'Frankenstein' China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China on Thursday and said the United States and its allies must use more creative and assertive ways to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways, calling it the mission of o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020