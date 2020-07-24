Left Menu
Development News Edition

West African leaders to hold extraordinary summit on Mali crisis

The presidents from five West African countries held talks all day with various parties to an end to the political stalemate that has rocked the country and raised fears it could undermine a regional fight against Islamist militants. "We have decided that we will report back to all the heads of state during an extraordinary meeting on Monday July 27," said Mahamadou Issoufou, Niger's President and current chair of the 15-member regional ECOWAS bloc.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 24-07-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 03:24 IST
West African leaders to hold extraordinary summit on Mali crisis
Image Credit:

West African leaders will hold a virtual extraordinary summit on Monday to propose measures to end the deepening political crisis in Mali after five heads of state met with the government and the opposition in the country's capital city Bamako on Thursday. The presidents from five West African countries held talks all day with various parties to an end to the political stalemate that has rocked the country and raised fears it could undermine a regional fight against Islamist militants.

"We have decided that we will report back to all the heads of state during an extraordinary meeting on Monday July 27," said Mahamadou Issoufou, Niger's President and current chair of the 15-member regional ECOWAS bloc. "ECOWAS will take strong measures that will contribute to the resolutions of the crisis," Issoufou told journalists after the meetings.

Infuriated by corruption, disputed local election results and army losses to jihadists, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks, sparking clashes with police in which the United Nations says at least 14 protesters have died this month. The opposition, a group called M5-RFP whose figurehead is Saudi-trained Muslim cleric Mahmoud Dicko, has said it will not quit until President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita steps down, raising concerns in neighbouring countries of a protracted crisis.

Dicko told journalists after a final meeting late on Thursday that there had been no progress, and nothing had been offered at the moment that was acceptable to them. "M5-RFP demands the resignation of Keita or the satisfaction of our demands," which include the establishment of a committee of inquiry into civilian deaths and a transitional government, the group's spokesman Nouhoum Togo had told Reuters on Thursday.

Niger's Issoufou said however that ECOWAS drew a red line on the demand for President Keita to resign. "There will be no unconstitutional change of power in the ECOWAS region," Issoufou said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Two U.S. fighter jets near Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace -pilot

Two U.S. fighter jets came close to an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision and injuring several passengers, the official IRIB news agency reported on Thursday.The inc...

Sudan finds mass grave believed to have bodies of officers executed by Bashir

Sudan has found a mass grave that most likely contains remains of 28 army officers executed in 1990 for plotting an attempted coup against the former President Omar al-Bashir, the public prosecutor office said late on Thursday. The officers...

EXCLUSIVE-More than 1,000 people at Twitter had ability to aid hack of accounts -sources

More than a thousand Twitter employees and contractors as of earlier this year had access to internal tools that could change user account settings and hand control to others, two former employees said, making it hard to defend against the ...

Pompeo urges more assertive approach to 'Frankenstein' China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China on Thursday and said the United States and its allies must use more creative and assertive ways to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways, calling it the mission of o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020