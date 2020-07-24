Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu
The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a COVID-19 vaccine.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 06:28 IST
The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a COVID-19 vaccine. The White House said Trump is expected to speak about the collaboration between the administration and the private sector to rapidly develop a vaccine and ensure rapid distribution once ready.

North Carolina is a key battleground state in the coming election, and Trump's visit marks his 10th trip to the state during his presidency. Trump is seeking to highlight progress on a vaccine and therapeutics as the country struggles to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The biotechnology facility Trump will visit is the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville, a suburb of Raleigh.

The White House said the company is manufacturing key components of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Novavax, an American vaccine development company based in Maryland. Novavax has been chosen to participate in Operation Warp Speed, a US government program that seeks to begin delivering millions of doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 next year.

The company has been awarded USD 1.6 billion from the federal government..

