Health Minister, 3 Congress MLAs boycott LG's address in Puducherry Assembly

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and three other ruling Congress legislators staged a walkout during the address by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to the territorial assembly on Friday, protesting her alleged reprimanding of Health staff over COVID-19 management. As soon as she rose to read out her address, Rao and three other MLAs announced boycott and walked out of the House registering protest against Bedi pulling up senior doctors and health staff over COVID-19 management in the union territory recently.

The three MLAs were Parliamentary Secretary K Lakshminarayanan, government whip R K R Anandaraman and T Jayamoorthy. Towards the fag end of Bedi's address, all the three opposition AIADMK legislators led by A Anbalagan staged a walkout to register their protest against her 'belated address' instead of making customary address on the opening day of the current session on July 20.

In her address, Bedi said the government led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy continues to be focussed on the socio- economic development of the people of the union territory with specific emphasis on protecting vulnerable sections of the society.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI.