Putin says Armenian-Azeri border clashes sensitive issue for Russia - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that ongoing border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia were a highly sensitive matter for Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

More than a dozen Armenian and Azeri soldiers have been killed in recent days in clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which have long been at odds over Azerbaijan's breakaway, mainly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"For us, this is very sensitive, the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border," Putin said according to the RIA report.