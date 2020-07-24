Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope Guv won't act under any pressure, will convene Assembly soon: Ashok Gehlot

Hours after meeting Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he hopes that the Governor will not come under "any pressure" and that an Assembly session shall be called soon.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:03 IST
Hope Guv won't act under any pressure, will convene Assembly soon: Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to media in Jaipur on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Hours after meeting Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he hopes that the Governor will not come under "any pressure" and that an Assembly session shall be called soon. Addressing the media, Gehlot said, "I am sure that Governor will not come under any pressure and he will make a decision on Assembly session soon. We hope the session begins soon and various issues can be discussed."

Calling the Governor a 'constitutional head', he said: "I do not hesitate to say that he couldn't have stopped the decision of calling (Assembly Session) without some pressure from the top. I have requested if he has any queries then it could have been solved. Why did he not decide yesterday? We have requested him again to make a decision soon. People are waiting." He further said that along with party MLAs, he is sitting here in protest on the basis of Gandhian principle. "After he (Governor) gives us a letter, we will decide the further course of action," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister raised slogans at the Raj Bhawan after reports came to the fore that Mishra had denied convening the state Assembly session due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "If media reports are true about Governor saying that state Assembly session can't be conducted due to COVID-19, then we are ready to conduct COVID-19 tests of 200 MLAs," Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader said.

The Chief Minister met the Governor on Friday afternoon over the issue of the convening of the Assembly session. Chief Minister Gehlot, earlier, alleged that colleagues, apparently referring to Congress MLAs from the Sachin Pilot camp, have been held hostages in Haryana under the BJP's supervision.

"Some of our colleagues have been kept as hostages in Haryana under BJP's supervision. Everybody knows that. It may be possible they don't want to be there. They are our own colleagues," he said at a press conference. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis as differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Later, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the anti-defection law after the chief whip's application for their disqualification. The MLAs were earlier asked to present before the Assembly Speaker on July 17, but the same was deferred in view of the hearing before the High Court.

Pilot and the 18 MLAs have approached the Rajasthan High Court against the disqualification notices issued against them. The High Court had asked Speaker Joshi to defer the proceedings pending before him on the disqualification notices issued to Pilot and the MLAs of his faction and put off the verdict on the matter till July 24. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB

Malaysias government on Friday said it has reached a 3.9 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted...

Israel’s Alternate PM says strong ties with India to contribute in combating COVID-19

Emphasising on the excellent defence cooperation with India and shared aspirations for stability and calm, Israels Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Benny Gantz on Friday expressed hope that the strong bilateral ties will als...

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate drops to 2.38 pc; recovery rate rises to 63.34 pc

For the third day in a row, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, with 34,602 patients having recuperated pushing the recovery rate to 63.45 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The case...

U.S. says Russia sent more equipment to Libyan front lines

Russia appears to be sending more military equipment to its mercenaries in Libya, including the flashpoint city of Sirte, in breach of an arms embargo, the U.S. military said on Friday. Its Africa Command said there was mounting evidence fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020